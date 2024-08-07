DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Michael Akadiri: Trust Me, I'm A Daddy (Preview)

The Bill Murray
Wed, 7 Aug, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Following his Biggest Award in Comedy nominated debut and subsequent hit tour, multi-award-winning comedian and junior doctor Michael Akadiri arrives in Angel with a preview of his sophomore show, Trust Me I’m a Daddy.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Michael Akadiri

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

