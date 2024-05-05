Top track

DJ Limbo & ODK - Oki Oki

Cinco de Mayo

MODE
Sun, 5 May, 10:00 pm
PartyMiami
$24.25

About

Cinco De Mayo at MODE's Downstairs Lounge with music by Miguel Gallardo, ODK, Pensión and special suprise guests for a Downtown Miami fiesta like no other. Don't miss out on this unique party experience.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by MODE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

MODE

2 S Miami Ave, Miami, Florida 33130, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

