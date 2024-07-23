Top track

The Dollyrots

MilkBoy
Tue, 23 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$23.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Dollyrots with Soraia at MilkBoy

Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Doors: 7:00 PM | Show: 8:00 PM

21+

Visit https://milkboyphilly.com/faq/ for venue details including how to get here, parking, FAQ, MB Merch, Private Events, Menus and all things MilkBoy

This is a 21+ event
Rising Sun Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Dollyrots, Soraia

Venue

MilkBoy

1100 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

