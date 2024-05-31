DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SKA! SKA! SKA is BACKKKK! 🕴️🕴️
London's best LIVE night dedicated to the sounds of Ska is returning to Brixton, Join us for a knees-up skank to live jumping Ska music, Jamaican beats and Reggae riddims into the late night!
Expect a full night of live b...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.