SKA! SKA! SKA!

Hootananny Brixton
Fri, 31 May, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SKA! SKA! SKA is BACKKKK! 🕴️🕴️

London's best LIVE night dedicated to the sounds of Ska is returning to Brixton, Join us for a knees-up skank to live jumping Ska music, Jamaican beats and Reggae riddims into the late night!

Expect a full night of live b...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hootananny Brixton.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Natty Bo, The Top Cats

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
Accessibility information

