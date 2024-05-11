DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cuartero, Sante Sansone, Francesco Forgione

Duel Club
Sat, 11 May, 11:45 pm
GigsPozzuoli
€17.25
About

Sabato 11 Maggio 2024 // Start 24:00

Cuartero

Sante Sansone

Francesco Forgione

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Duel Club
Lineup

Venue

Duel Club

Via Antiniana, 2a, 80078 Pozzuoli NA, Italy
Doors open11:45 pm
800 capacity

