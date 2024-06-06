DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Club CloseUp: Nonô + Support

Signature Brew Haggerston
Thu, 6 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

With 10's of millions of streams on her eclectic pop catalogue, Nonô returns to LDN for a release show at Signature Brew Haggerston this June. Don't miss it.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CloseUp.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nonô

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity
Accessibility information

