Jean Jean Roosevelt - Triste réalité

Jean Jean Roosevelt & Friends

DROM
Sun, 26 May, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$35.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Experience the electrifying live performance of Jean Jean Roosevelt, featuring a fusion of Haitian vibes with Afro Beat, reggae, and global music influences. Don't miss his debut in New York, presenting tracks from his latest album titled “Acclimatisation”...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by DROM.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jean Jean Roosevelt

Venue

DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

