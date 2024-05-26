DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Experience the electrifying live performance of Jean Jean Roosevelt, featuring a fusion of Haitian vibes with Afro Beat, reggae, and global music influences. Don't miss his debut in New York, presenting tracks from his latest album titled “Acclimatisation”...
