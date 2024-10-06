DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The 22nd Annual New York Burlesque Festival's Golden Pastie Awards

Le Poisson Rouge
Sun, 6 Oct, 7:00 pm
TheatreNew York
From $26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Thirsty Girl Productions presents The 22nd Annual New York Burlesque Festival's Golden Pastie Awards - Live at LPR on October 6th, 2024

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

6:30 PM VIP doors | 7:00 PM GA doors | 8:00 PM show (18+)

More shows at h...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Thirsty Girl Productions
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.