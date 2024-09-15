DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LEVELER w/ Euphoric Dysphoria, Volterrum + more

Sinwave
Sun, 15 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLas Vegas
$14.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

🔥 FIRE THE CANNONS! 🔥

The #GETLEVELED Tour is coming to Sinwave on Sunday September 15th!!

With special guests: Euphoric Dysphoria, Volterrum, Shatter The Moon and Tragic Dreams!

⚓️ 21+

⚓️ Doors @ 7pm

⚓️ $12 presale / $15 at the door

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sinwave.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Sinwave

1412 South Main Street, Las Vegas, Nevada 89104, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

