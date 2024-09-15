DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
🔥 FIRE THE CANNONS! 🔥
The #GETLEVELED Tour is coming to Sinwave on Sunday September 15th!!
With special guests: Euphoric Dysphoria, Volterrum, The Forest, and Haddonfield
⚓️ 21+
⚓️ Doors @ 7pm
⚓️ $12 presale / $15 at the door
