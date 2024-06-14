Top track

SWING: Sam Paganini

The Bassement Club
Fri, 14 Jun, 11:45 pm
DJMadrid
From €19.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SWING vuelve a madrid con una nueva edición de techno en MAYUSCULAS. En esta ocasión el italiano SAM PAGANINI debutará en Bassmnt en una noche junto a Pablo Say y Night Stories

La entrada general incluye acceso con copa hasta...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por The Bassmnt + Swing.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sam Paganini, Pablo Say, Night Stories

Venue

The Bassement Club

C. de Galileo, 26, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

