Prepárense para ser abducidxs todos los domingos de 23:00h a 5:30h. Blaster Club es un perfecto viaje por la galaxia musical más actual de la escena Techno y Hardtechno.
Welcome to the Neorave planet!
Line Up: Cocobongo, McKennaii, Arok Shiva, Vault-tech
