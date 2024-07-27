Top track

Night Beats - Puppet On a String

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Night Beats

El Sol
Sat, 27 Jul, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€20.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Night Beats - Puppet On a String
Got a code?

About

Night Beats en Madrid presentando nu nuevo disco, Rajan.

los menores con edades comprendidas entre los 16 y los 18 años, pueden entrar solos al local para disfrutar de los conciertos. Los menores de 16 años, por su parte, podrán acudir acompañados de sus...

Organizado por HOLY COBRA SOCIETY S.L..
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Night Beats

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.