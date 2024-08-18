DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Iress + Sunnata

The Black Heart
Sun, 18 Aug, 7:00 pm
£16.74The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Black Heart & Human_Disease_Promo in assoc. with Atonal Music Agency presents…

IRESS
https://www.instagram.com/weareiress

SUNNATA
https://sunnataofficial.bandcamp.com/

Plus very special guests

HEALTHYLIVING

https://www.instagram.com/health...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Black Heart & Human_Disease_Promo in assoc. with Atonal Music Agency
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Iress, Sunnata, Healthyliving

Venue

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Doors open7:00 pm

