Top track

Giscard d'Estaing

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dombrance – Make North America Dance Again

Chop Shop
Sat, 22 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsChicago
$43.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Giscard d'Estaing
Got a code?

About

Tickets starting at $35 [+fees]

Hailing from Bordeaux, Bertrand Lacombe performs as Dombrance, a live electronic act using multiple instruments. He has become well-known in France and around the world and will perform at CHOP SHOP on June 22nd.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Chop Shop.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dombrance

Venue

Chop Shop

2033 West North Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.