DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

JOOLS + Support

Sebright Arms
Wed, 19 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

To experience Jools in their most chaotic and unpredictable full flight is, the band were once told, to not know whether you are about to be kicked in the face or kissed on the cheek. The outfit headline LDN's Sebright Arms this

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CloseUp.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jools

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.