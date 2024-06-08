DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pop-Up Civilisation

Anfiteatro Martesana
Sat, 8 Jun, 4:00 pm
TheatreMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

POP-UP CIVILISATION

Un progetto di Effetto Larsen

Ideazione e direzione artistica: Matteo Lanfranchi

Supervisione scientifica: Alessandra Frigerio

Produzione: Atelier 231 (Francia), La Strada Graz (Austria), 4+4 Days in Motion (Repubblica Ceca), Festiv...

Aperto a chiunque
Presentato da FringeMI Festival.

Venue

Anfiteatro Martesana

Parco Dei Martiri Della Liberta' Iracheni Vittime Del Terrorismo, 20127 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open3:30 pm

