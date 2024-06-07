DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Smalltown sound is fun bass-heavy house music, combining the spirit of Canada's outdoor electronic music festivals such as Shambhala & Bass Coast, with the sound they cultivated at the legendary Hifi Club in Calgary (which they owned and operated). In
Join us as we welcome Smalltown DJs to Space Banana for an exclusive 90 minute set.
LEGZ is on opening duties and Charly Foxx will take us in to close.
