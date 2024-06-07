Top track

Smalltown DJs & Dances - Send It

Smalltown DJs

Space Banana
Fri, 7 Jun, 9:00 pm
DJBoise
From $30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Smalltown DJs

The Smalltown sound is fun bass-heavy house music, combining the spirit of Canada's outdoor electronic music festivals such as Shambhala & Bass Coast, with the sound they cultivated at the legendary Hifi Club in Calgary (which they owned and operated). In Read more

Event information

Join us as we welcome Smalltown DJs to Space Banana for an exclusive 90 minute set.

LEGZ is on opening duties and Charly Foxx will take us in to close.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Half Weekend.
Smalltown DJs

Space Banana

816 West Bannock Street, Boise, Idaho 83702, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

