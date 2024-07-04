DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

4th of July Fireworks Yacht Cruise NYC

Pier 78 at Hudson River Park
Thu, 4 Jul, 5:30 pm
PartyEast Rutherford
From $169.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Get aboard the 4th of July Cruise in New York City on the #1 Yacht Cruise and dance the night away under the Fireworks right in front of the Statue!

We sail directly to a front row seat of the Macy’s fireworks, best viewing show in the city.

America’s mo...

All ages
Presented by iBoatNYC Inc.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Pier 78 at Hudson River Park

455 12th Avenue, New York City, New York 10018, United States
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.