Top track

Jane Weaver - Love in Constant Spectacle

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jane Weaver + Robin Kester

La Boule Noire
Mon, 16 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€19.08

About

Avec son nouveau disque 'Love In Constant Spectacle', Jane Weaver délivre un disque vif et onirique. On y retrouve les fondements de son son : batterie motorisée luxuriante, basse pulsante, synthétiseurs customisés et pédales fuzz exotiques, mais inondé de...

Les mineur·e·s doivent être accompagné·e d'un.e adulte
Présenté par Vedettes et La Boule Noire
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Robin Kester, Jane Weaver

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

