GHOST-NOTE

Trabendo
Wed, 16 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€30

About

Mustard n’Onions marque le grand retour de Ghost-Note, premier album du groupe en 6 ans et le premier chez Artsitry Music / Mack Avenue. À travers les 15 morceaux de cet opus, la bande des deux anciens de Snarky Puppy, Robert Sput Searight et Nate Werth, r...

Les mineurs doivent étre accompagnés d'un adulte.
Présenté par GiantSteps.
Lineup

Ghost-Note

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Doors open7:00 pm

