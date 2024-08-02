Top track

Welfare for the Rich

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pogo Fest Nyc 2024

The Kingsland
Fri, 2 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$11.64The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Welfare for the Rich
Got a code?

About

Pogo Fest NYC 2024

The Nihilistics

The Eyesores

The Pepper Kings

Jones Crusher

Disapproving Father

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
The Kingsland Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nihilistics, The Eyesores, Jones Crusher

Venue

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.