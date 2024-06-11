DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Concentrico Festival -2984

Parco della Cappuccina - Chapiteau
Tue, 11 Jun, 9:00 pm
TheatreCarpi
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Accettare l’apocalisse. Elogiare l’effimero. Una proposta unica nel suo genere: una storia che parla di domani ma riflette sull’oggi, dall’estetica e immagini forti, dove il circo c’è ma il suo uso sfuma al servizio della narrazione. Venti caldi sferzano u...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale AppenAppena APS.

Lineup

Venue

Parco della Cappuccina - Chapiteau

Viale Dei Cipressi, 41012 Carpi Modena, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.