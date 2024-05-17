DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Friday May 17th @JaiyeGlobal is officially back at @silobrooklyn for an inclusive experience of Afrobeats and beyond! Music by @Flygerian, @ShowcaseMontana, and special guest @DJMoma! Hosted by @MrShawtyme_32. Come ready to DANCE! Tickets on sale now!
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.