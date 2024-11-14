DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Billy Mahonie + Special Guests

The Prince Albert, Brighton
Thu, 14 Nov, 8:00 am
GigsBrighton
£15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Lauded by many as one of Britain's influential finest Live bands in the late 90s and early 00s, previously released on Fierce Panda, Static Caravan, and Southern Records, Billy Mahonie instrumental rock quartet are back on tour. Taking in many of the towns...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Melting Vinyl.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Prince Albert, Brighton

48 Trafalgar St, Brighton BN1 4ED
Doors open8:00 am
100 capacity

