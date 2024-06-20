DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

HOMEBOYS 5 YEARS : Pancratio + Amour social club

IBOAT
Thu, 20 Jun, 11:59 pm
DJBordeaux
€5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

5 ans ça se fête!

Le collectif HOMEBOYS monté en 2019 par une bande de potes passionnés par le surf et la musique électronique fête ses 5 ans. Bien habitués du bateau, ils prendront le contrôle du navire aux côtés de PANCRATIO le 20 juin prochain.

Pancra...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par IBOAT.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pancratio

Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Doors open11:59 pm

