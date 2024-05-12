DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Unisciti a noi per una serata dai ritmi vibranti, immersi nel verde di Parco Sempione e dal fascino di Cascina Nascosta.
Fonografia è una comunità per l'esplorazione sonora e la sperimentazione creativa. Una serie di sessioni immersive in cui il suono si...
In caso non siano più disponibili i biglietti sarà comunque possibile accedere all'evento fino al raggiungimento della capienza massima.
If tickets are no longer available, it will still be possible to access the event until the maximum capacity is reached.
