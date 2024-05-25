Top track

Soirée de clôture festival Aperçu : Jessica93

IBOAT
Sat, 25 May, 7:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
Samedi 25 mai, l'IBOAT est heureux de recevoir les équipes d'Approche, association de graphismes en Nouvelle-Aquitaine organisatrice du festival "Aperçu" - biennale du design graphique - qui se tiendra du 23 au 26 mai dans divers lieux emblématiques et cul...

Tout public
Présenté par TRAFIC.
IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
