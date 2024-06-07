DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Latino Fest is coming back to Birmingham this June!
2 rooms of DJ's playing the best Latin music to 600+ Latin music lovers.
Room 1 - Reggaeton, Latin Pop, Baile Funk, Dembow & Guaracha (Open from 10pm-3am)
Expect to hear: Daddy Yankee / Maluma / J Blav...
