Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy)

We Love Green : Pass Vendredi

Bois de Vincennes
Fri, 31 May, 5:30 pm
€79

About

WE LOVE GREEN, PIONNIER DES FESTIVALS RESPONSABLES !

Plus qu’un festival, We Love Green est depuis 10 ans un événement référence dans le développement durable et l’industrie musicale. Un savant mélange de fête et d’engagement, le tout porté par une progra...

Présenté par We Love Green.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

11
Burna Boy, Ninho, Hamza and 11 more

Venue

Bois de Vincennes

Route De La Pyramide, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open5:30 pm

