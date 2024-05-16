Top track

Fervo Fluxo apresenta VHOOR @ Tunnel Club

Tunnel Club
Thu, 16 May, 11:00 pm
PartyMilano
From €16.50

About

Fervo Fluxo apresenta VHOOR @ Tunnel Club, Milão

Quinta-feira, 16 de maio → 23:00 - 5:00

Endereço: Via Giovanni Battista Sammartini, 30, 20125 Milano MI, Itália

VHOOR junta-se a nós para 3 datas europeias em maio, passando por Milão, Londres e Paris, de...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Jasmine SAS.

Venue

Tunnel Club

Via Giovanni Battista Sammartini, 30, 20125 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

