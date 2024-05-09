Top track

Say Anything - PSYCHE!

Say Anything Acoustic Performance

Rough Trade NYC
Thu, 9 May, 6:00 pm
From $21.06

About

Say Anything will be appearing in person at Rough Trade NYC, on Thursday May 9th at 6pm, for a live acoustic performance in advance of their new album ...Is Committed, out 6/14 on Dine Alone.

  Your pre-order purchase of ...Is Committed through DICE includes admission to this event.
All ages
Presented by Rough Trade NYC.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Say Anything

Venue

Rough Trade NYC

30 Rockefeller Plaza (6th Avenue, btw 49 & 50 St), New York, NY 10112, USA
Doors open5:45 pm

