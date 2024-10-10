DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Stop Light Observations

El Club Detroit
Thu, 10 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$27.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Stop Light Observations is a d\namic five-piece hailing from Charleston, South Carolina. Their sound is a unique blend of rock, pop, and indie, infused with electronic beats and soulful vocals. From songs like 32\oung ́ to 3Trajic Majic, ́ their music is...

All ages
Presented by El Club.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Stop Light Observations

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.