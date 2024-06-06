DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ecologia capitalista

Fondazione AEM
Thu, 6 Jun, 7:30 pm
TheatreMilano
Free
ECOLOGIA CAPITALISTA

di e con Pietro Cerchiello

musiche Tommaso Imperiali

regia Ariele Celeste Soresina

produzione Dimore Creative

con il sostegno di Fondazione Cariplo, Smart Italia, Fondazione Claudia Lombardi Lugano

Durata: 60 minuti

Trigger warn...

Aperto a chiunque
Presentato da FringeMI Festival.

Fondazione AEM

Piazza Po 3, 20144 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

