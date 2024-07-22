Top track

Mary Timony - Dominoes

Mary Timony with special guest Dazy

Elkton Music Hall
Mon, 22 Jul, 8:00 pm
$25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Mary Timony

“As an artist, you have to keep dealing with your shit. Otherwise, you can’t keep making your art.”

—Mary Timony

For more than 30 years, singer-songwriter and guitar hero Mary Timony has cut a distinctive path through the world of independent music, most Read more

Event information

“As an artist, you have to keep dealing with your shit. Otherwise, you can’t keep making your art.”

—Mary Timony

For more than 30 years, singer-songwriter and guitar hero Mary Timony has cut a distinctive path through the world of independent music, most...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dazy, Mary Timony

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

Will there be seats?

This show is standing room only; however, there will be seating for those that need it. Please reach out to info@elktonmusichall.com if you have specific seating needs.

