“As an artist, you have to keep dealing with your shit. Otherwise, you can’t keep making your art.”
—Mary Timony
For more than 30 years, singer-songwriter and guitar hero Mary Timony has cut a distinctive path through the world of independent music, most
This show is standing room only; however, there will be seating for those that need it. Please reach out to info@elktonmusichall.com if you have specific seating needs.
