Bowery 559 - Each Other Remix

Sirens: Peter Invasion (Riotvan)

Downtown LA
Fri, 3 May, 11:00 pm
$22.66

Brace yourself for a May sonic journey! Peter Invasion (Riotvan / Correspondant) is back to Sirens. We also welcome back our old friend and the creative genius behind Square One Afrotrace, our resident Space Cookie, and making his electrifying debut at Sir...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sirens.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Downtown, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

