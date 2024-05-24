DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rob Copland: Gimme (One With Everything)

The Tom Thumb Theatre
Fri, 24 May, 8:30 pm
ComedyMargate
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Margate Fringe Festival presents:

Rob Copland: Gimme (One With Everything)

Gimme the thrills, gimme the spills, gimme a man with a microphone in his hand and careless abandon in his heart, gimme the winner of the Comedians Choice Award for Best Show, gim...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Margate Fringe Festival
Rob Copland

The Tom Thumb Theatre

2A Eastern Esplanade, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2LB, United Kingdom
Doors open8:15 pm

