Verrière - Vendredi - Vivres de l'art - BEW24

Les Vivres de l'Art
Fri, 17 May, 6:00 pm
DJBordeaux
€14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Verrière des Vivres de l'art - 18h/00h

L'événement a été déplacé dans ce spot incroyable en raison des conditions météorologiques prévues. La programmation reste inchangée tout comme les horaires.

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Bordeaux Electronic Week.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Les Vivres de l'Art

4 Rue Achard, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Doors open6:00 pm

