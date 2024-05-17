DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Open Air - Vendredi - Quai des Sports - BEW24

Quai des Sports
Fri, 17 May, 6:00 pm
DJBordeaux
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Open Air - 18h/00h

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Bordeaux Electronic Week.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Quai des Sports

Quai Des Salinières, 33000 Bordeaux, France
Doors open6:00 pm

