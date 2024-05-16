DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Bluroc Tour

El Club Detroit
Thu, 16 May, 9:00 pm
$27.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Dame Dash & The Sauce MGMT Present the Bluroc Tour

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Dame Dash & The Sauce MGMT
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

