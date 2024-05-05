DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Atelier vin : "Tu dégustes, tu accordes "

Ground Control Gare de Lyon
Sun, 5 May, 1:00 pm
Food & drinkParis
Selling fast
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Dimanche 5 mai, 13h-14h30 : Tu dégustes, tu accordes - Atelier de dégustation

Événement dans le cadre du festival Être Chef·fe 3

FESTIVAL ÊTRE CHEF·FE 3

Ce qui est vrai pour la cuisine d’un chef étoilé l’est aussi pour celle d’une cantine ou d’une brass...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par ALLO LA LUNE.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Ground Control Gare de Lyon

81 Rue du Charolais, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.