DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Our Official Afterparties at Pickle continue on Saturday 25 May. Straight from the Park, Chunkers commander-in-chief Sally C is joined by Brazilian selector OMOLOKO, who brings his tropical house fusions to Pickle for the very first time.
---Admission to...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.