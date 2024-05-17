DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rat Hole: Live Pop Punk Night with special guest Ritu

Bourbon on Division
Fri, 17 May, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
$12.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Doors at 8PM / Show at 9PM

Join Rat Hole, Chicago's best up and coming pop punk cover band at Bourbon on Division on May 17th! Crack a cold one, fight your dad, shake hands with the rattiest folk in Chicago, and rock your angsty elder-emo heart out all ni...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Bourbon On Division.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Bourbon on Division

2050 West Division Street, Chicago, Illinois 60622, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.