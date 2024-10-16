Top track

INJI - Milano

Santeria Toscana 31
Wed, 16 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
About

INJI, nata e cresciuta in Turchia, è un'artista di 22 anni e cantautrice con sede a New York. La passione di INJI per la musica nasce dai suoi primi giorni di lezioni di pianoforte al Conservatorio di Stato dell'Università di Istanbul e dal tour in Italia...

Tutte le età
Presentato da ALL THINGS LIVE ITALY.

Lineup

INJI

Venue

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

