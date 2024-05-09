Top track

Omen Magazine: Gia Ford, Bekah Bossard, Velvetine

Sebright Arms
Thu, 9 May, 7:30 pm
£7

'Loveshot' singer, Gia Ford headlines the unmissable first Omen Magazine new music night at the Sebright Arms.

Support comes from Bekah Bossard and Velvetine!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Omen Magazine.
Gia Ford

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
7:30 pm
150 capacity

