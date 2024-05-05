DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sunday Sessions LA (Vinyl Only)

Apotheke
Sun, 5 May, 8:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
Free
About

Hey LA crew, mark your calendars for May 5th! Get ready for an unforgettable musical journey featuring Alex Pastor, H.U.D.L, Teak Makai. Secure your tickets now to ensure you don't miss out on this incredible experience!

'Sunday Sessions' is a weekly gath...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sunday Sessions LA.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Krane, Alex Pastor, H.U.D.L and 1 more

Venue

Apotheke

1746 N Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

