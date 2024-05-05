DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hey LA crew, mark your calendars for May 5th! Get ready for an unforgettable musical journey featuring Alex Pastor, H.U.D.L, Teak Makai. Secure your tickets now to ensure you don't miss out on this incredible experience!
'Sunday Sessions' is a weekly gath...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.