The Weeping Willows & Ben de la Cour

Eddie's Attic
Sun, 29 Sept, 6:00 pm
From $20.03
The Weeping Willows & Ben de la Cour live at Eddie's Attic!

The Weeping Willows

3 x CMAA ‘Golden Guitar’, 2 x Australian Folk Music and Music Victoria Award winners, The Weeping Willows (Laura Coates and Andrew Wrigglesworth) are a couple of old souls, s...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 2 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Weeping Willows, Ben de la Cour

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

