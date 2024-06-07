DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Daft Punk -- An Orchestral Rendition

Lafayette
Fri, 7 Jun, 7:00 pm
From £18.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This June, dive into the mesmerising universe of one of the most adored musical duos of the 21st century, Daft Punk, through a stirring live orchestral performance paying tribute to their timeless tracks spanning through their illustrious career, including...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Columbo Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lafayette

11 Goods Way, Camden, London, N1C 4DP, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

