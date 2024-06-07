DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This June, dive into the mesmerising universe of one of the most adored musical duos of the 21st century, Daft Punk, through a stirring live orchestral performance paying tribute to their timeless tracks spanning through their illustrious career, including...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.