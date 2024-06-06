DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
apertura porte: 20:30 / show: 22.00
Salvo Di Paola in “LOREM IPSUM”
Lorem Ipsum è il secondo monologo di Salvo Di Paola, racconta la storia di un addetto stampa che trovandosi davanti una sinossi metanarrativa non sa bene che pesci prendere, quindi chied...
