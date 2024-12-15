Top track

The King of Rome

The Unthanks in Winter

New Century
Sun, 15 Dec, 7:00 pm
About

Hey! Manchester, Manchester Folk Festival and Albert Hall present

The Unthanks in Winter

When December draws near, The Unthanks will release and tour In Winter - a double-album, gatefold, dream-like winter fantasia, embracing both the dark and the li...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Hey! Manchester + Manchester Folk Festival + Albert Hall
Lineup

The Unthanks

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Doors open7:00 pm
1300 capacity
Accessibility information

